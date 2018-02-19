In the Audience: Saint Baldrick’s Day is Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the areas most buzzed about fundraisers is coming up this weekend! Come get a fresh look for spring, encourage others to go bald with your donation, or volunteer your time to this very worthy cause. Marion Swaim has the details and audience members David and Kimber brought the inspiration!

This year’s event is Saturday, February 24 at 9 a.m. at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center.

For more information about how you can get buzzed and other ways to get involved, visit HRGoesBald.com or call (757) 469-8227