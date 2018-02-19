French dance team finishes second in short dance despite wardrobe malfunction

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron made their Olympic debuts on Sunday, but everything did not go as planned.

At the beginning of their short dance, set to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud,” the clasp on Papadakis’ top came undone. She skated tentatively throughout the rest of the program, which you can watch (edited) below:

She explained the malfunction in the mixed zone:

“My costume opened up,” she stated simply. “It was difficult. It’s the first time that something like that happened. I tried to stay focused and finish without anything (else happening).”

However, Cizeron chose to focus on the positives.

“It was a great performance considering the costume issue,” he said, adding that they would’ve performed better without the issue. “That is not something you get ready for in your mind when you start the program. It is hard to stay focused.”

Papadakis and Cizeron sit in second place behind their training mates and four-time Olympic medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada. The gap between first and second place is a slim 1.74 points.

The free dance is Monday, February 19 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.