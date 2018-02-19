Freeskier Elizabeth Swaney’s interesting halfpipe Olympic debut

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) — Elizabeth Swaney’s performance in the freeski halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics may not be the worst run ever, but it may be the most unusual.

On Monday, Swaney, 33, (who was born in the United States), represented Hungary in the women’s freeski halfpipe.

And while most people are used to seeing spectacular acrobats performed by the world-class athletes, things came to a screeching halt when Swaney took the course.

Video shows her making her way to the halfpipe where she…did…nothing. No triple corks. No tail grabs. No big air. Nothing.

She rode up the halfpipe walls, and back down again. She did spin around at the end for at least an attempt at something resembling a trick, but her effort wasn’t rewarded by the judges. She finished with an overall score of 30, out of 100.

Needless to say, Swaney did not qualify for the finals.

So how did she qualify for the Olympics; the echelon of competition featuring some of the best athletes in the world?

According to Yahoo, she showed up to competitions. Turns out there’s not much depth in womens freeski hallfpipe and she did just enough to qualify for the 2018 Olympics, which required a certain amount of top 30 finishes.

Using her grandparents’ heritage, she claimed Hungarian lineage, and traveled to competitions around the world where there weren’t many entrants.

She never finished better than 13th out of 15 competitors, without ever attempting a single trick, Yahoo reports.

While some have criticized Swaney and her appearance at the Pyeongchang games, others have compared her to Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, who also traveled the world to qualify for the Winter Olympics despite not being a serious contender.

At least now she can say she’s an Olympic athlete…sort of.