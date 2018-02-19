Early Education By the Milestones

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Amy Weinstein and her daughter Dani joined Strelitz Early Childhood Education Center Assistant Director Elyssa Brinn to talk about their unique approach to early learning.

Open Enrollment at the Strelitz Early Childhood Center begins on March 1

Applications are being accepted now!

Learn more about the program and schedule a tour by calling (757) 424-4327 or visit StrelitzEarlyChildhood.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.