Angel decoration catches fire at church in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An angel decoration caught fire outside a church in Chesapeake on Monday night, sending firefighters to the house of worship.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at the United House of Prayer in the 1400 block of Whittamore Road.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and quickly extinguished the flames.

Fire officials say church members were able to cut off power to the angel decoration before fire crews arrived.

No damage to the church or injuries were reported, and officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The church will resume normal hours on Tuesday.