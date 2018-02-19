14-year-old arrested in connection to Lake Taylor Middle threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to threats made against classmates at Lake Taylor Middle School.

Detectives say they were called to the middle school around 6:30 a.m. Monday in response to a social media post that said students would be shot if they came to the school on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as a seventh-grader at the school. Police say he’s facing a class 6 felony for making threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property.

The arrest comes as authorities around the region investigate similar threats made to several different schools.

Those with information related to any of the threats are urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

