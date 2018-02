NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and two girls were hit by a car near the Calvert Square area of the city Sunday evening.

Norfolk dispatchers say the call came in for the accident around 5 p.m. near Church Street and E. Onley Street.

The three suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the accident and was charged with failing to yield to pedestrians.