CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are investigating a teenager that was found with a head injury in the 2300 block of Herring Ditch Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the area at 1:37 p.m for a 14-year-old male who sustained a head injury. It is unclear how the injury occurred.

The juvenile was transported to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter.

There are no other details.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.