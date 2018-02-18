Southampton schools, police investigating possible social media threat

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Shannon sent a letter to parents Sunday stating they’re aware of a possible threat posted to social media.

The letter states the possible threat appeared to be posted on an account on social media by the name of “paulajameson222,” which has not been authenticated.

Shannon says in the letter they have notified the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and are working with them to investigate the threat.

“I would like to sincerely thank each of you who took the time to personally make me aware of the threat,” said Shannon in the letter. “With the ongoing and growing number of school shootings in the country, we can never take any threat lightly.”

Major G. H. Drewery with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says they received the information about the potential threat around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office also stated on their Facebook they are working to establish the credibility and source of the threat.

10 On Your Side has received several messages from viewers containing a screenshot of the possible threat that has been circulating around on Facebook.