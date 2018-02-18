PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) — Adam Rippon is all the rage on social media from his trendy eyebrows to his amazing talent, and of course his love for Reese Witherspoon.

Adam is highly unlikely to contend for another medal based on the difficulty of his program, but he may leave the Games as one of the most famous and popular male figure skaters in the world.

The 28-year-old is creating quite the name for himself with his outgoing, bubbly personality after being outspoken during the buildup to the Olympics about numerous LGBT issues.

During the 2018 Games, he has become known for his epic one-liners.

Adam has said he’s, “Always down for a little hocus pocus” and joked saying he “didn’t learn crystals in school.”

NBC Olympics put together a Celebrity Eyebrow Swap with the skating star and fans went wild.

"I look terrible without brows. I'm putting on a brave face." Celebrity Eyebrow Swap with @adaripp was the production we all deserve. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTgWzNuXXp — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2018

Olympic speed skater Emery Lehman considers the figure skater his direct competition. Well, at least in the eyebrow game.

Finally met my eyebrow competition…who’s got the best eye brows of @TeamUSA? You tell me @Adaripp pic.twitter.com/ZanfuslsBu — Emery Lehman (@TheEmeryLehman) February 15, 2018

Even a kitten named Sabastian thought Adam couldn’t have paw-ssibly been more dazzling.

My kitten is so in love w/Adam. Sebastian left as soon as his skate was over. Lol#goadam #adamwinsgold pic.twitter.com/sGuLbhW8Hv — Ms.Mills (@katwman2) February 16, 2018

Social media is obsessed with Olympic skater Adam Rippon’s eyebrows View as list View as gallery Open Gallery GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after competing during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Adam Rippon of the United States competes in the Figure Skating Team Event ? Men's Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Adam Rippon of the United States competes in the Figure Skating Team Event ? Men's Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Adam Rippon of the United States of America celebrates after competing in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Adam Rippon of the United States of America celebrates after competing in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: United States Figure Skater Adam Rippon speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: United States Figure Skater Adam Rippon speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after competing during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after competing during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after his routine during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)