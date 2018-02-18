Sentara Norfolk installs special iMRI machine, only second of its kind in Va.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A major innovation was installed at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Saturday morning.

A new GE Intraoperative MRI machine made its way through a third floor window of the surgical suite at the hospital thanks to a 276-foot tall crane.

Sentara says the machine provides real-time imaging during surgical procedures, particularly brain surgery to remove tumors.

They say the machine will allow for more precise removal of tumors and ultimately better outcomes for patients.

Sentara says they’re investing $4.3 million in the brain-saving technology.

The hour-long lifting process and installation are part of the hospital’s ongoing vertical expansion and modernization project, slated to conclude in 2020.

This machine is the first in Hampton Roads and only the second in Virginia.