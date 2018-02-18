Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Ocean View section of the city.

Dispatchers received the emergency call just before 7 p.m. for an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Avenue.

Police on scene found the pedestrian with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the accident, but have not release any information about possible charges.

