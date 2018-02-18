Old Dominion thumps UTEP 82-33, sets school record

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY Sports) — Randy Haynes had 24 points and Ahmad Caver added 18 as Old Dominion set a school record for fewest points allowed in a game as the Monarchs thrashed UTEP 82-33 on Saturday night.

The lowest point total by an opponent before the Miners walked into the gym was 34 by Northeastern on January 5, 2011. This result came only days after the Monarchs (21-5, 12-2) put up 100 points in a dominating win over Texas- San Antonio.

“I’m very pleased, but I also kind of expect it,” said coach Jeff Jones. “I think we’re capable of doing this, but I don’t think anyone needs to get carried away…I want them to understand and appreciate how they’re playing, but at the same time, the key for any good team is to try to play at a high level over time.”

UTEP was never really in the game as the Monarchs jumped out to a 12-2 lead, pushed that 21-7 and ended the first half holding a 32-14 advantage.

Old Dominion shot 50 percent (32-64) from the field while limiting the Miners to 14-of-51 shooting (28 percent).

Marquis Godwin, a product of Hampton High School, added 11 points and Trey Porter had nine points with seven rebounds for Old Dominion which has won five straight games to remain in second place behind league-leading Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA standings.

Paul Thomas had 10 points to lead UTEP (8-18, 3-11), which has lost seven of its last eight games.