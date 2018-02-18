Man charged in Gates County murder

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Deputies have charged a man in connection to a double shooting that left one man dead, another injured in Gates County.

Gates County Sheriff Robert Jordan said that Japree Lortez Brooks was located in Virginia on Feb. 2 on a fugitive warrant for attempted murder charges in Hertford County.

Brooks was charged with the murder of Julius Fennell, and shooting Dontree Dukes that occurred on January 14 at the Clubhouse off of Highway 13.

The investigation regarding the death of Fennell is still ongoing.

The Gates County Sheriff’s office is asking that anybody that has information to contact the office at 252-357-0210.