Changes proposed for Chesapeake family day homes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake City Council is proposing an ordinance that would lower the number of children family day home owners can take care of.

The ordinance would lower the number of children from twelve to eight.

“It’s going to decrease the number of family day homes for parents to choose from and it’s going to force people to go underground, ” said Owner of Kids First Day School, Melissa Humpert.

Humpert has owned her own family day home for several years. She says there has been a big push from the city to restrict family day homes in the past few years.

The last big change happened three years ago when the city changed the licensing process. Since then, studies show Chesapeake has lost nearly 40 percent of their licensed family day homes.

Humpert says its a big problem and this new ordinance will only make things worse.

“The new ratio for the city is eight children. They’re not factoring in points, they’re not factoring in assistance, they’re just saying a blanket eight children,” said Humpert.

The proposal says that even includes the daycare providers own children.

“So if I had an 11,12, and 13 year old at home, for licensing purposes according to the new regulations I could only have 5 daycare children in my care,” Humpert added.

10 On Your Side reached out to city council members, earlier in the week and have not received a response.

The proposal is set to be discussed on Feb. 20 at the next Chesapeake City Council Meeting.