American Jonathon Lillis misses the podium in men’s aerials

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) — Men’s aerials wrapped up without a medal for Rochester’s Jonathon Lillis.

Lillis finished eighth overall in the finals after leading the qualification round.

According to NBC, his height in the air and form was off. Lillis had a clean landing, but it wasn’t enough to land him a medal.

The reigning world champ had channeled the grief of losing his younger brother, Christopher, into some of the best aerial performances of his career.

His brother was also an aerialist. Christopher passed away in his sleep in October of last year, at the age of 17. The loss has taken a toll on the Lillis family.

Jon pushed through the tragedy and made it to PyeongChang. With the help of the Rochester community, his family was by his side at the Olympics.

The gold medal went to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abrammenko, the first freestyle skiing medal for the country, according to NBC.

China’s Jia Zongyang took home the silver and Ilia Burov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, claimed the bronze.

