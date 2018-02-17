Police: Larceny suspect used credit cards he stole from a car

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for your help to find an unidentified man who they say used stolen credit cards to buy several items at multiple stores.

Chesapeake Police say on Feb. 10, several items, including the victim’s wallet, were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Ferndale Road.

Credit cards in the wallet were used to purchase nearly $400 worth of merchandise from several stores on George Washington Highway.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.