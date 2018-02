NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk dispatchers say someone was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 12:47 a.m. for shots heard in the area of the 5000 block of Killam Avenue.

Medics took one patient to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

