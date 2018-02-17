Permit issued for solar farm in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam announced that the DEQ issued a permit to Strata Solar Development construct a new solar facility, Gloucester Solar, LLC,.

In Jan, 2017, Strata Solar Development applied for a conditional-use permit to building the solar farm on Route 14 near Elmington. The Gloucester Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project in March of 2017.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Strata Solar to Gloucester,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler. “Projects like this further solidify our commitment to meet Virginia’s needs with clean, reliable sources of energy.”

The 19.8 megawatt project will supply enough electricity to power more than 4,000 homes.

“Once complete, the new Gloucester facility will allow thousands of Virginians to sustainably power their homes and businesses,” said Governor Northam. “This latest announcement is proof that Virginia’s solar sector is growing.”

Strata Solar is aiming to start the project sometime during 2018.