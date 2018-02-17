McCray’s Lady Monarchs earn emotional 56-52 overtime win over UTEP

NORFOLK (WAVY) – From start to finish, it was an emotional afternoon for head coach- and cancer survivor- Nikki McCray. Before her team’s game against Texas El-Paso, McCray had tears in her eyes, leading the march of breast cancer survivors onto the court at the Ted Constant Center. A few hours later, McCray embraced her team to celebrate a come-from-behind 56-52 overtime win.

“This is a special day for the survivors, for our community, and I think our kids just laid it all on the line,” said McCray, the program’s first-year coach, who was declared cancer-free over four years ago.