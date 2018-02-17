Man pulled from Elizabeth River after jumping from bridge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was pulled out of the Elizabeth River after he jumped from the Campostella Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the emergency call shortly before 1 p.m. after someone observed the man jump from the bridge.

When police arrived, they pulled the unidentified man from the waterway.

He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by paramedics and remains in critical, but stable condition.



Police encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.