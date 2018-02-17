Olympic Zone Web Exclusive: Julia Mancuso goes to speed skating school

Julia Mancuso continues to show off her athleticism as she visits Taereung International Skating Rink for a speed skating lesson. Will she be ready to race with the best after the lesson is over?

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.