Final hurdles set before possible U.S.-Canada gold-medal rematch

We’re one step closer to a rematch.

The women’s hockey semifinals are set, inching us closer to a possible U.S.-Canada gold-medal rematch.

But first, the Americans will have to dispatch an upstart Finland squad that’s found its groove recently.

After losing its first two games to Team USA and Canada, Finland has dominated, crushing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-1, before smacking Sweden, 7-2, in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. overcame a sloppy start in their tournament opener to beat Finland, 3-1, last Sunday.

Canada continues to steamroll its way to the gold-medal game and will face OAR, who they blanked, 5-0, last Sunday.

Barring any meltdowns, it’ll again be U.S.-Canada in the championship – as it has been in four of the five Winter Games since women’s hockey’s inclusion in 1998.

Canada edged out the U.S. in Group A play, 2-1, on Wednesday. Both teams had a bye in the quarterfinal round.