Detours to be put in place near the High Rise Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT officials say that drivers should expected to encounter detours overnight in both directions at the High Rise Bridge beginning on Feb. 24.

The detours will allow crews to complete one of the last phases to replace the center lock mechanism on the twin bascule span.

During the High Rise Bridge closures, signs will detour motorists to the Gilmerton Bridge via Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway), Military Highway and I-464.

The nightly detours may continue until March 5.

The hours of the detour will vary as follows:

Saturday night to Sunday morning: midnight to 7 a.m.

Sunday night to Friday morning (weeknights): 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday night to Saturday morning: midnight to 5:30 a.m.

The closures are subject to change depending on the weather.