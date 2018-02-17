Czech Republic tops Canada in shootout, 3-2

65 minutes of tense play between the Czech Republic and Canada wouldn’t be enough to determine this one.

The Olympics saw two firsts tonight.

The first shooutout of the hockey tournament and Canada’s first loss in eight years on the Olympic stage, ending their win streak at 11.

The game started off just how Canada wanted it to.

Mason Raymond’s redirect infront of the net beat Czech Republic’s netminder Pavel Francouz to give Canada the 1-0 lead.

The Czechs pressured Canada immensely but could not seem to find the back of the net.

That was until Czech Republic’s Dominik Kubalik found twine at 6:52 in the first to tie the game. Chris Lee tried to clear the puck out of the zone but failed and Kubalik was in the right place at the rght time.

Rene Bourque’s power-play goal stole the lead back for Canada to end the first frame.

Again the Czech’s answered right back, scoring just 25 seconds into the second period.

Michal Jordan got to the loose puck and went topshelf over Scrivens to knot the score once again.

The final frame was filled with defensive errors on both sides but neither team could manage to score, both Scrivens and Francouz stopped every frantic shot they saw as the clock winded down.

To a shootout it went.

Wojtek Wolski scored Canada’s lone goal in the shootout.

The Czech Republic received tallies from Petr Koukal and Jan Kovar to secure the upset.

With the win the Czech Republic leads Group A with five points.

They will faceoff against Switzerland at 2:40a.m. on Feb 18th. Canada has a date with the hometeam Korea at 7:10a.m. on Feb.18th.