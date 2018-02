NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News has launched a new emergency notification system for residents.

NNALERT allows the city to send out alerts and notifications on work, school, weather, police, fire and other city department announcements.

Residents can sign up and choose the notifications and alerts that they would like to receive.

Newport News residents can sign up through the link on the front page of the City’s website at www.nnva.gov.