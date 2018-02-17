1 person hurt, 5 displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person was hurt after a fire damaged an apartment in the Indian River section of the city early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Sparrow Road at 2:13 a.m. and arrived a few minutes later.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story home with fire coming from three sides of the structure. Firefighters went into the home to extinguish the fire and brought it under control by 2:49 a.m.

Before firefighters got to the scene, five people exited the home. Two of the residents were forced to exit through the second floor window to escape the flames. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. This person is expected to survive.

The apartment was significantly damaged and five people are displaced as a result.

10 on Your Side spoke with a neighbor whose sister lives in that home — he says he heard a lot of noise overnight and is glad no one was seriously hurt.

“As long as she’s fine, that’s the main thing,” said John Smith. “So I think she’ll be alright somehow. We always usually bounce back, I know it sounds weird but we usually always bounce back.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

