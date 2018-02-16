Woman drove 100-plus mph across 4 counties with children in car, sheriff’s office says

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed, multi-county chase Thursday night, with three children in the car.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says Melissa Fay Reyes Reyes, 28, had already eluded authorities in Mecklenburg, Brunswick and Greensville counties and the City of Emporia when it joined in the pursuit around 5:32 p.m. She started in Mecklenburg and traveled east on Route 58.

Authorities says Reyes Reyes’ Toyota Scion was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph, passing vehicles by driving onto the shoulder of the road. This all happened with three children, ages 7, 12 and 15, in the car.

In an attempt to safely stop the vehicle, Southampton deputies deployed spike strips, which they say flattened at least one tire and dramatically slowed down Reyes Reyes’ car.

At one point, Reyes Reyes swerved at a deputy’s vehicle, coming close to striking it. Eventually she went off the highway and drove through a Food Lion parking lot, before coming to a stop at the Courtland Hardee’s.

Reyes Reyes then had to be physically removed from the car, but was taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office. She was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, assault on law enforcement and three counts of felony child neglect. The sheriff’s office says the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Police Department have indicated they’ll look to pursue charges as well.

The three children were treated to food donated by the Hardee’s staff and were picked up by a family member. No one was injured during the pursuit, authorities say.