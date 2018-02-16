Olympic Zone Web Exclusive: Mancuso gives us an all-access look at the Team USA house

Julia Mancuso tours one of the toughest places to get into in PyeongChang – the Team USA house.The tour concludes with Julia giving us an all-access look of the gear that Team USA wore during the Opening Ceremony.

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.