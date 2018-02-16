Warrant: Suspect in fatal shooting admitted to buying ammo at York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — New details about a woman charged in a fatal shooting outside a York County have emerged in an arrest warrant.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at the Tabb area Walmart. York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs told members of the media that a deputy happened to pull into the parking lot when the incident was unfolding.

Thirty-four-year-old Cindy Bryant was immediately arrested by the deputy and later charged with first-degree murder. Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Jean Bryant, of Hampton.

According to an arrest warrant filed Feb. 15, Bryant admitted to going into the Walmart, buying ammo and going to a nearby McDonald’s to load a handgun.

Investigators state in the warrant that Bryant went back inside the Walmart to confront Jean Bryant — named in the warrant as Cindy’s wife — at the vision center.

Walmart officials said thursday Jean was not a store employee, but worked at the vision center inside the store.

After an argument, Cindy Bryant reportedly asked Jean to talk outside, before demanding her to do so at gunpoint when she refused.

According to the warrant, the two got into another argument in the parking lot, but Jean took off running when a bystander got involved.

The warrant states Cindy told investigators that she ran after Jean, shooting at her in the process. Jean then said to have tried to run back inside the store before she was struck by the gunfire.

According to the warrant and a witness who spoke to 10 On Your Side, Cindy surrendered to the deputy after the shooting.

Jean Bryant was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, and later died.

Cindy Bryant appeared in court Friday morning, she was going to hire her own attorney. She was denied bond in the hearing.

