USA men’s hockey team features former Admiral, Virginian

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) — Two players on the U.S. men’s hockey team have ties to Virginia — one of whom is a former Norfolk Admiral.

The makeup of Team USA in PyeongChang is different from Olympics past, since there is no participation from the NHL. As a result, the American roster is made up of players from leagues all over the world.

Among the 25 players on Team USA is defenseman James Wisniewski, of Canton, Michigan. He now plays for the Kassel Huskies in the German DEL2 — but Wisniewski has spent time in the NHL, and in Hampton Roads.

Wisniewski has played games for several NHL teams — the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens.

The 32-year-old appeared in numerous games with the Norfolk Admirals from 2004 to 2007. Wisniewski played in 66 games during the 2004-2005 season.

The Admirals ended up going 43-30 that year, losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Want to thank everyone for the support and I couldn’t have done this without my families support and the dedication and perseverance I gave to achieve this unimaginable dream of representing this great country!! #TeamUSA #OlympicGold — James Wisniewski (@jameswisniewski) January 2, 2018

Forward Garrett Roe, who currently plays for the EV Zug in the Swiss National League, is from Vienna, Virginia.

According to the team’s website, Roe played college hockey at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

One of his favorite Team USA hockey moments — other than the Miracle on Ice — is T.J. Oshie’s epic shootout performance in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.