SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have identified a juvenile who was found wandering in the city.

Police said he was found on Wilroy Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday without any shoes. He was also wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with “Beach Breakers” on the back and a “B” logo on the front.

The juvenile was not able to say who he is or where he lives.

Police said Friday morning the juvenile was identified as being from Chesapeake, and was safely reunited with his family.