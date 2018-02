NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Old Dominion University issued an alert Friday afternoon for a “situation” at the New Education Building.

An alert sent out read, “Police are handling a situation on the 2nd floor of the New Education building. Please stay clear of the area until further notice.”

A second alert said the situation was over and normal activity could resume. The nature of the situation was not immediately clear.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.