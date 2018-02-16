Nasemond River principal notifies school community about ‘concerning social media post’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The principal of Nansemond River High School reached out to the school community about a “concerning social media post” involving a student, after the recent events at a Florida high school.

Principal Daniel R. O’Leary Jr. said the post, which was made by a student, was discovered by a staff member late Wednesday night and sent to the school’s administration and Suffolk law enforcement.

O’Leary said the student was identified and action was taken immediately on Wednesday night.

O’Leary didn’t elaborate on the actions taken against the student, but stressed the student wasn’t on school campus at the time of the threats.

“I want to assure you the Warrior administrative team takes any and all safety related information very seriously,” O’Leary wrote. “Any student making statement or implying actions which could impact the potential safety of our school will be dealt with swiftly and to the fullest extent of our school system’s disciplinary policies and local law enforcement means.”

He says the school community should remain alert when it comes to notifying others about potential threats.

“With the events in Florida and across the nation, it is imperative that all school stakeholders be vigilant. We strongly urge all students, staff, and parents to continue to communicate information with school officials and local law enforcement. Parents are encourage to monitor their child’s social media posts and behavior closely.”

O’Leary added that extra resource officers were present at the school Thursday as a reminder of the school’s dedication to the safety of students and staff.