Mother charged after children ejected in I-64 crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A mother is facing charges after her three children were injured in a crash earlier this week on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

Virginia State Police say 25-year-old Courtney Dorsey was driving an SUV on I-64 hit a Mercedes-Benz after she “made a sudden lane change” to avoid stopped traffic.

The SUV overturned in the collision, ejecting two of the three children inside. State police say the children — ages 5, 6 and 7 — were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries and have since been released.

Dorsey, the children’s mother, was also taken to the hospital after the crash. She has been charged with reckless driving, fail to maintain proper control of vehicle and no insurance.