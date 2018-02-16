Man connected to drug operation in Newport News gets 20 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man connected to a large-scale cocaine operation in Newport News was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Marcus Davis helped Marvin O’Neal Carter conceal the delivery of 54 kilograms of cocaine on October 20, 2016.

According to court documents, agents saw a tractor-trailer arrive at a garage leased by Carter. Prosecutors say Davis sold heroin out of Carter’s garage.

One of the group’s conspirators, Michael Kuna, helped stop traffic and direct the tractor-trailer — which was unloaded next to the garage.

Daniel and Hilario Rodriguez then showed up and parked in the garages lot. Prosecutors say they unloaded cocaine that was in a hidden compartment under the trailer.

Kuna then drove away in the tractor-trailer, but was stopped by agents. During a search of the trailer, prosecutors say agents recovered 54 kilograms of cocaine and 100 bundles of cash in $5,000 to $10,000 stacks — totalling almost $1 million.

A firearm, heroin, more cocaine and $49,000 in cash was also recovered.

Davis was previously arrested in May 2015, after Newport News police said the scent of marijauna led officers to a home. At the home, they found $3,000 to $6,000 worth of marijuana, cash, three handguns and two rifles.

Davis is the fifth member of the operation to be sentenced:

Defendant Sentencing Date Total Sentence Marcus Davis Feb. 14, 2018 20 years Marvin Carter Nov. 7, 2017 27 years Michael Kuna Oct. 19, 2017 12 years Daniel Rodriguez July 20, 2017 10 years Hilario Rodriguez July 12, 2017 13.5 years