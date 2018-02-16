Man accused of walking out of store in Chesapeake with $600 worth of electronics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An unidentified man is accused of walking out of a store with $600 worth of electronics without paying for them.

Chesapeake Police say on Jan. 29 at a store in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle, the man placed the electronics in his shopping cart and left through an emergency exit.

The man and another individual who was waiting outside the emergency exit put the electronics in a small, dark-colored sedan and left the scene.

If anyone has information about the suspect, they are asked to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.