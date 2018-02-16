Loved ones remember young father killed in Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In the three days since a 19-year-old was shot and killed at the Oceanfront, police have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Family members say Jayln Harris died. So far, they’ve received no information from detectives.

“We know nothing,” said Dennis Bly, Harris’ stepfather. “It’s frustrating. We know absolutely nothing.”

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of 16th Street around 3:35 p.m. Harris was shot while inside a red two-door car that subsequently crashed into a mailbox and a utility police. Police have not said if Harris was a passenger or the driver.

Police say he died Wednesday at the hospital.

Bly says Harris graduated in June from Landstown High School and had a four-month-old baby girl.

“He was a very good boy,” said Bly. “He wasn’t in no gangs or nothing like that.”

Police say they are actively pursuing suspects; however, no arrests have been made.

