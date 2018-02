PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t miss your chance to see this week’s featured artist at two upcoming shows.

March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Slover Library

Also playing at the “SON RISE FESTIVAL” on April 21

The album is out… you can get it on Spotify, Itunes, Apple Music..

Find out more at KEYCENTRICMUSIC.com