In the Kitchen: Seared Salmon, Pancetta and Shallot Beurre Blanc with Basmati Rice Pilaf

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sweetwater Cuisine is known for it’s twice a month brunch and anytime catering services, but now you can enjoy lunch or dinner every day during restaurant week.
Sweetwater Cuisine- Restaurant Week Pop-Up
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dinner: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
4216 Virginia Beach Blvd
Facebook: Sweetwater Cuisine
Instagram: Sweetwater_Cuisine
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week
Feb. 18 through Feb. 25
Restaurants, menus and more!
VBRestaurantWeek.com
Phone: (757) 422-4420
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Sweetwater Cuisine and Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.