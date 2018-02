Related Coverage Search for missing man off Albemarle Sound suspended

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC (WAVY) — Authorities have connected the dots in the case of a skull found lying on the ground in the New Hope area of Hertford.

The medical examiner took a look at the skull, comparing it with dental records.

It was traced back to a case of a missing fisherman in July of 2016.

John Poandl, 57, went on his boat in the Yeopim River– and didn’t come home.

No foul play is suspected.