Woman burned after hot grease thrown on her, suspect arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly throwing hot grease on another woman to burn her.

Newport News Police say they responded to the 3000 block of Madison Avenue around 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 for the incident.

Police found a 20-year-old woman at the scene with apparent significant burns to her face and other parts of her body. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman told officers the suspect threw hot grease on her after they had an altercation. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Shocoria Rechelle Drew of Newport News, was arrested and charged with malicious assault with a caustic substance.