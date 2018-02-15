William & Mary loses on the road to Hofstra 90-84

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Rokas Gustys piled up 22 points and 21 rebounds and Eli Pemberton scored 26 to propel Hofstra to a 90-84 victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Gustys notched his 12th double-double of the season and 46th of his career. The senior center topped 20 rebounds for the 11th time in his career. Pemberton knocked down 8 of 13 shots from the floor to help the Pride (16-11, 9-6 Colonial Athletic Association) shoot 48 percent for the game. Justin Wright-Foreman added 19 points and seven assists. He has scored in double figures in 49 straight games, the fourth longest current streak in the nation. Jalen Ray scored 13 as the Pride had a 17-2 advantage in bench points.

Justin Pierce had 24 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for the Tribe (16-10, 9-6). David Cohn and Matt Milon scored 18 and 16, respectively.

Pemberton tossed in 17 points in the first half to help Hofstra take a 48-36 lead into intermission. Pierce hit three free throws to pull William & Mary within 64-59 with 9:34 remaining, but the Tribe would get no closer. Hofstra and William & Mary are tied for third in CAA play.