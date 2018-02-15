What will the city of Franklin do about high power bills?

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Power bills problems persist in the city of Franklin. This week 10 On Your Side got the first reports about Franklin’s extremely high utility bills.

City officials said it’s a result of the frigid temperatures. Residents said, either way, they can’t pay them.

One look at her January utility bill and Franklin resident Beth Huisenga starts to break down.

“People are going through a lot right now and it’s just really hard when you get something like this,” she said as she fought back tears.

That is because her bill is for more than $1,600. Half of the bill is left over from December and the rest is from a cold January. Either way, she said it leaves no chance to get ahead.

“It just keeps putting you behind,” she said. “You can try as hard as you want to, then this keeps happening. You just keep going downhill.”

Will the city do something about it?

Councilman Greg McLemore leads the charge at city hall.

“I feel like the city owes the citizens relief,” McLemore said.

According to the city, the bills are a direct result of an extremely cold winter. One official said in January the city paid more for electricity than it ever has.

That is a direct result of the amount of energy citizens consumed went up drastically to deal with the frigid temperatures. So far, the city’s billing office is working on a proposal.

“So the city proposes, we divide it up into three payments,” McLemore said.

He doesn’t think that will be enough. At a meeting next Tuesday, he will roll out his own proposal.

“Pick the average bill, tack on 15 percent to that number, that would be what they would pay,” he said.

City officials said these bills also include more than just power. The bills also contain water, sewer and trash fees.