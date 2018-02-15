Man pleads guilty to spraying cow manure on Border Patrol cruiser

ALBURGH, Vt. (WVNY) – A Vermont man accused of spraying cow manure on a Border Patrol cruiser admitted to the crime on Tuesday.

In August, Mark Johnson pleaded not guilty to simple assault on a law enforcement officer with bodily fluids and disorderly conduct.

According to court records, Johnson sprayed the manure because he was frustrated with how the government is handling undocumented workers. Before the incident, he reportedly went on a “tirade,” asking the law enforcement officer why he wasn’t doing more to deport people who are in the country illegally.

Tuesday, he changed his plea to guilty on both charges.

As part of the plea deal, Johnson must participate in 24 hours of community service in Grand Isle County and write an apology letter to the officer involved. He is not allowed to act in a violent or threatening behavior or commit a crime.

If he follows those rules, the case will be dismissed and Johnson’s records will be expunged. If not, Johnson could face jail time.

“There are questions as to whether the agent had permission to be on Johnson’s land…but this allows Mark a chance to make it as if it never occurred at all,” said Johnson’s defense attorney David Sleigh on the plea deal.

“My goal was to get him to accept responsibility and he did that today in court,” said Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito. “I hope that Mr. Johnson can keep his temper in check. It’s behavior we will not tolerate.”