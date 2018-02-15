Ted-Jan Bloemen wins 10,000m gold

Ted-Jan Bloemen (CAN) broke Jorrit Bergsma’s (NED) recently set Olympic record by more than two seconds to win the 10,000m Olympic gold medal.

Bloemen is the first Canadian to win the 10,000m gold.

Sochi gold medalist Bergsma had broken his own Olympic record by over two seconds in the race before Bloemen.

Nicola Tumolero (ITA) of Italy earned the bronze with a time of 12:54.32, breaking his own record by over eight seconds.

Medal favorite Sven Kramer (NED) finished off of the podium. Kramer’s struggles with the 10,000m at the Olympics have been well-documented: eight years ago, in gold medal position, he made an illegal lane change at the advice of his coach, and was subsequently disqualified. In Sochi, he was beaten by Bergsma for gold. Kramer has stated that his desire to win gold in the 10,000m as one of the reasons he hasn’t ended his storied career.

With a time of 12:55.54, Lee Seung-Hoon (KOR) broke his personal record and the mark he set when he won the 10,000m gold in Vancouver. With ten laps to go Lee flipped a swtich and had an amazing 29-second closing lap as the home crowd motivated him.

“I didn’t expect to beat my personal best and will continue to do my best in the team pursuit and mass start,” Lee said to the ISU.

Jordan Belchos (CAN) was the first skater to finish under 13:00.0 with a time of 12:59.51.