KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C (WAVY) – Kill Devil Hill police are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft in the 900 block of S. Croatan Highway.

According to police, several scrap air conditioning units and heat pumps valued at $2,000 were taken from Trademark Heating and Cooling.

Anyone with any information on the thefts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.