PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring is right around the corner and adding color is a great way to spruce up your home inside and out! John Hughes from Hughes Painting joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss residential and commercial services, along with other services such as power washing homes and revitalization of decks and docks.

You can find them at the 25th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

Friday March 2 through Sunday, March 4 at McDonald Garden Center on Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach.

Hughes Painting

Providing Residential and Commercial painting services

Give them a call at (757) 277-0243 or find them online at HughesPaintingInc.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hughes Painting.