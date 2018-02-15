Regional leaders plan to speak out against offshore drilling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Seventeen city and county leaders plan to work together and voice opposition to offshore drilling in Hampton Roads.

The leaders of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission will meet in Chesapeake Thursday afternoon to discuss ways to push back on oil and gas exploration off Virginia’s coast.

It comes after the Trump Administration announced a plan to lift the ban on drilling in the water off several states, including Virginia and North Carolina. For decades, drilling in this area has been blocked.

The Trump Administration’s five-year plan could open new areas of oil and gas exploration on the East Coast.

State officials and some members of Congress have already come out against the proposal. City councils in Norfolk and Virginia Beach have also voted in opposition.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner say they are against any drilling. They say it poses a risk to the environment, military and tourism.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has scheduled a public hearing to talk about the issue. It will be Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Four Points by Sheraton, Richmond Airport, 4700 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond. It goes from for 3-7 p.m.