Port Authority officer arrested on child pornography charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officer John Princeton, a current officer with the Virginia Port Authority, was arrested Wednesday in Virginia Beach for almost 40 counts of child pornography.

10 On Your Side also learned he is a former Portsmouth Police detective. He spent almost two decades with that department.

Princeton is being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.

The Port Authority issued this statement Thursday:

The Port of Virginia has been advised by the Virginia Beach Police Department that a Virginia Port Authority Police officer was arrested on Feb. 14, 2018. At this time, the port has placed the officer on unpaid administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation. The Virginia Port Authority Police Department will cooperate with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s ongoing investigation.”

He is due in court Thursday afternoon for an arraignment and you can count on WAVY News 10 to be there.